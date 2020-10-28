1/
Kenneth Eugene Millwood
1953 - 2020
GAFFNEY- Kenneth Eugene Millwood, 67, passed away Sunday, October 25th, 2020, at Atrium Health Care, Shelby NC.
Born in Gaffney on July 19, 1953, he was the husband of Vanessa Millwood, son of the late Junie and Gaynell (McAbee) Millwood, and a member of El Bethel Baptist Church. His career paths led him proudly to serve with the SC Highway Patrol (stationed in Winnsboro, Gaffney and Rock Hill), a paramedic for Upstate Carolina Medical Center and retired as a Masonry instructor for CTC. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time on the lake with special fishing buddy, Larry Fox, and taking care of his furry friend, Buster.
In addition to his wife, Vanessa, Mr. Millwood is survived by one son, Brad Millwood (Christina) of Gaffney; one daughter, Jennifer Millwood (Brian) of Gaffney; two brothers, Timmy Millwood (Ashley) of Gaffney and Danny Millwood (Debbie) of Blacksburg; Known as "Pop" to his five grandchildren, Dylan Millwood, Samantha Seay, Ramsey Millwood, Cayden Yonkoske and Caylee Yonkoske.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 at El Bethel Baptist Church Life Center, 116 Billy Goat Bridge Road, Gaffney, SC. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating.
The family may be contacted at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Millwood family.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
El Bethel Baptist Church Life Center
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
