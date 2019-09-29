Home

Kenneth Frank Maloy


1937 - 2019
Kenneth Frank Maloy Obituary
INMAN, SC- Kenneth Frank Maloy, 82, of Inman, SC, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at RoseCrest Retirement Community. Born July 12, 1937, in Rockville, IN, he was the son of the late William Frank Maloy and Vera V. Patterson Maloy and husband of over 40 years to the late Twinkle Friendly Maloy.
An 11 year U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Maloy was employed with Black and Decker for many years. He was also a longtime member of the National Rifle Association and had a great love and affection for Jungle Park Racetrack in Parke County, IN.
Survivors include a cousin and numerous other distant relatives.
A graveside service, with military honors by the U. S. Navy, will be conducted at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Chester, SC.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
