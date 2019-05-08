Home

Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
Lt. Col. Retired Kenneth H. Kingsmore


1942 - 2019
Lt. Col. Retired Kenneth H. Kingsmore Obituary
POQUOSON, VA- Lt. Col. Retired Kenneth H. Kingsmore, age 76, of VA, widower of Patricia Austin Kingsmore, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Agape Hospice, Lexington, SC.
Mr. Kingsmore was born in Buffalo (Putman Community), SC July 14, 1942, a son of the late Carl and Bertie O'Shields Kingsmore. He was a 1960 graduate of Union High School, a 1965 graduate of Clemson University and received his Master's degree from Central Michigan University. Mr. Kingsmore retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving as a fighter pilot.
Surviving are a son, Scott Kingsmore and wife Rachel of Lexington; three grandchildren: Brittany Vittone, Austin Gilberts and Nolan Gilbert; two great-grandchildren: Beau Allison and Nico Gilbert; a sister, Karen K. Sullivan of Mt. Pleasant; three brothers: John F. Kingsmore and wife ChiNa of Glendale, AZ, Terry A. Kingsmore and wife Loretta of Simpsonville and Karmen D. Kingsmore and wife Karen of Union and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at SR Holcombe Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held 3:00-4:00 PM Friday in the chapel prior to the services.
Memorials may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Rd., Unit 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
SR Holcombe Funeral Home (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2019
