Kenneth Lee Jackson
Graveside services for Kenneth Lee Jackson, 54, of Greenville, SC will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 am at Smith Chapel Baptist Church.
He was the husband of Denise Sherman Jackson and son of Rose Mills Jackson and the late Richard Ezell Jackson.
The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, 206 Willow Oak Drive, Spartanburg, SC.
To view the detailed obituary and to leave an online condolence visit: www.communitymortuaryinc.com.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Smith Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
June 6, 2020
K-9 will be truly missed, bc he loved everyone unconditionally. He never met a stranger . Family my prayers are with you. Kenny left a legacy of how we are to love and treat our brethren. I love you K-9 will never forget you cuz. Love your cuz Princess
PRINCESS ARMSTRONG
Family
