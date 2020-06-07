Graveside services for Kenneth Lee Jackson, 54, of Greenville, SC will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 am at Smith Chapel Baptist Church.
He was the husband of Denise Sherman Jackson and son of Rose Mills Jackson and the late Richard Ezell Jackson.
The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, 206 Willow Oak Drive, Spartanburg, SC.
To view the detailed obituary and to leave an online condolence visit: www.communitymortuaryinc.com.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.