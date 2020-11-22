I was the same age and lived down the road (Three Notch) from Kenneth in Ringgold Ga. We attended the same Grammar School (Boynton) and High School (Ringgold) and both Graduated Ringgold in 1972.

I spent many evening in the summer and after school at Kenneth’s House as a kid playing basketball and soft ball behind his house. Kenneth was a very good baseball pitcher in grammar school and high school. He was one of the first kids in little league that threw a curve ball and did it well. Good times and good memories from Grammar school and high school with Kenneth. Lost touch after high school but it sounds like Kenneth had an interesting and good life. I am so said to hear of his passing. My prayers are with the family for a comfort and piece during this difficult time. Rest in peace my childhood friend.

