1/
Kenneth Leroy Vreeland
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
ROEBUCK, SC- Kenneth Leroy Vreeland, 66, of Roebuck, SC passed away on November 16, 2020 from stroke and COVID-19 complications. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Vestel and Edna Chandler.
Ken was born in Ft. Campbell, KY on August 12, 1954. He graduated from Ringgold High School in 1972, and served in the US Army from 1974-1979, where he worked in intelligence and received multiple commendation medals. While Ken had many different careers, his passion was helping people find their perfect-fit job. With a handshake and a smile, Ken never met a stranger. In his retirement, Ken liked to watch the Braves, swim in his pool, and play with his cat.
Ken is survived by his wife, Svetlana; daughter, Cara Crain; granddaughters, Coral and Annabeth Crain; sisters and brothers; Susan Vreeland, Patricia Sierra, Kathy Mataya, Gloria Nicklas, Raymond Vreeland, Darrell Vreeland, and Marty Vreeland, multiple nieces and nephews including Jonathan Copeland.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chattanooga National Cemetery
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

November 21, 2020
I was the same age and lived down the road (Three Notch) from Kenneth in Ringgold Ga. We attended the same Grammar School (Boynton) and High School (Ringgold) and both Graduated Ringgold in 1972.
I spent many evening in the summer and after school at Kenneth’s House as a kid playing basketball and soft ball behind his house. Kenneth was a very good baseball pitcher in grammar school and high school. He was one of the first kids in little league that threw a curve ball and did it well. Good times and good memories from Grammar school and high school with Kenneth. Lost touch after high school but it sounds like Kenneth had an interesting and good life. I am so said to hear of his passing. My prayers are with the family for a comfort and piece during this difficult time. Rest in peace my childhood friend.
Tom Smothers
Tom Smothers
Classmate
