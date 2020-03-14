|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Kenneth Marion Carter, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 18, 1937, in Athens, GA, he was the son of the late George Mell Carter and Martha Beatrice Tiller Carter. He was a graduate of Morgan County High School in Madison, GA and earned a BSIM from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1959.
Ken worked his entire career with Milliken & Company (formerly Deering-Milliken), working various roles in Personnel/Human Resources and was a longtime member of the Spartanburg Human Resources Association. Ken and Martha Ann enjoyed traveling in their retirement with the Palmetto Winnebago State Club, with Ken holding club officer positions.
A longtime member of Fernwood Baptist Church, Ken served as a deacon, playing key leadership roles across a variety of committees over the years. Fernwood Baptist has always been a special place for his family and the extended family of Fernwood Baptist have played an important role in his life.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Martha Ann McDowell Carter; sons, Steve Carter and his wife Pauline of Charlotte, NC and Jim Carter and his wife Christa of Thomasville, GA; and grandchildren, Dory Ann Carter of North Hollywood, CA, Willow Carter of Boston, MA, Louis Carter, and Sam Carter of Thomasville, GA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fernwood Baptist Church, 200 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2020