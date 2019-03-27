|
Kenneth R. ( Sonny ) Bean, 80 of Pacolet, S.C. passed away February 27, 2019 after a long illness. Born August 20, 1938 in Canton, Georgia. He was the son of the late C.W. Bean Jr. and Halene McManus Bean of Pacolet. He was predeceased by his brother Billy Bean and infant son Richard Kirk Bean.
He was a United States Navy veteran.
He is survived by his daughters Lisa Phillips ( Doug ) of Boiling Springs and Andrea Smith of Spartanburg. A son Drew Bean of Mississippi. Grandchildren Justin Phillips ( Sara ), Brittany Phillips and Chase Phillips of Boiling Springs. Morgan Smith and Zachary Smith of Spartanburg. A sister Beverly Mills of Richmond, Virginia.
A graveside memorial will be held April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pacolet Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice 421 SE Main St. Suite 100 Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019