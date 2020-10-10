WELLFORD, SC- Kenneth R. Huckaby, 92, of Wellford, SC, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. Born July 10, 1928 in Cross Anchor, SC, he was the son of the late Russell Albert and Emma Wilson Huckaby and husband of the late Ann Moore Mackintosh Huckaby.
An U. S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II, and a graduate of Furman University, Mr. Huckaby served 21 years in the Spartanburg County judicial system as a Court Administrator and Spartanburg County Clerk of Court. He was a past president of the South Carolina Association of Counties. Mr. Huckaby served 23 years in various personnel management assignments with E. I. DuPont deNemours & Company and Arrow Automotive Industries, Inc. He formerly served as mayor pro-tem and as a councilman on the Wellford Town Council and served two terms on the Spartanburg County Council.
He has served on the Board of Directors at Mountainview Nursing Home, the Palmetto Bank Duncan Branch, the Middle Tyger Sertoma Club and was a charter board member of the Middle Tyger Community Center in Lyman, SC. Mr. Huckaby was charter president of the Wellford Ruritan Club, former vice president of the North Augusta Jaycees, and was a member of the Iota Chapter of Kappa Alpha Order at Furman University. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
He is survived by his daughter, Libby Fant and her husband Bo of Inman, SC.
The family wishes to thank his loving caregivers, Frances Evans, Angela Lee, Sheila Kemp, and Linda Gurley.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following at 2:00 PM conducted by The Rev. Joanne Hull. Burial with Military Honors will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
Memorials may be made to Middle Tyger Community Center, 84 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
