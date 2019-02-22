|
|
GREER- Kenneth R. Murphy, 57, of 300 Sunnyglenn Dr. Greer, S.C., was born April 7, 1961 to Jannie Ruth Murphy and the late David Richard Murphy. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Kenneth was a James F. Byrnes High School graduate. Class of 1980. He was a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church where he joined at an early age.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories his mother Jannie Ruth Murphy of Greer, a sister Patricia Murphy McDowell, Four brothers, Willie Berry, David Murphy, Jr., Mark Murphy all of Greer, South Carolina, Thomas (Vickie) Murphy of Powdersville, South Carolina and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC with Services to follow at 3:00 PM with Bishop Allen Bruton officiating.
