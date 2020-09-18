MOORE, SC- Kenneth Ray Wynn, D.D.S., of Moore, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 85, at Spartanburg Medical Center. His beloved wife Ruth was by his side.
Kenneth was born on October 9, 1934, to Guy Carlton Wynn and Essie Elizabeth Ray Wynn in Fletcher, N.C. He was one of six children. Kenneth attended elementary school in Fletcher, N.C., and graduated from Forest Lake Academy in Apopka, Fla. He majored in pre-dental studies at Southern Missionary College in Collegedale, Tenn., and in 1956, Kenneth traveled west to study dentistry in the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in Loma Linda, Calif.
Kenneth met his sweetheart of 62 years, Montie "Ruth" Phillips, when she was studying to be a registered nurse at the Mountain Sanitarium and Hospital School of Nursing in Fletcher, N.C. They were married in 1958, and Ruth joined Kenneth in Loma Linda. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and graduated in 1960.
Following graduation, the Wynns relocated to South Carolina, where Kenneth practiced dentistry in York, Woodruff, and Spartanburg, for 42 years, until he retired in 2002. Kenneth was loved by all his patients and well-respected by his professional colleagues. He served as secretary/treasurer and later president of the Southern Chapter of the National Association of Seventh-day Adventist Dentists. Kenneth also was a member of several professional associations and societies, including the Spartanburg County Dental Society, Piedmont District Dental Society, South Carolina Dental Association, American Dental Association, Loma Linda University Alumni Association, Century Club of Loma Linda University, and the National Association of Seventh-day Adventist Dentists.
A member of the Spartanburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, Kenneth devoted much of his life to serving his community and church. He held a variety of church offices throughout his life. Kenneth was chair of the Finance Committee when the existing church was built on John B. White Sr. Blvd. He also was instrumental in co-founding the first Pathfinder youth club at the Spartanburg Church.
Kenneth was known for his untiring love and devotion for his Savior, family, and his many friends who also remember him for his wit, wisdom, kindness, and ever-present smile. His loved ones trust he is resting in Jesus until He returns at the Second Coming to reunite families.
Kenneth's hobbies included writing poetry for many friends, family members, and special events. He loved photography, painting, sculpting, wood turning, wood carving, and baking cookies and bread.
Survivors include his wife Ruth of Moore, S.C.; daughters, Deborah Wynn of Moore, Diane Thurber (Gary) of Lincoln, Neb., and Denise Hagerty of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Thurber (Baylie) of Colorado, Justin Thurber of Fla., J.D. Hagerty (Alicia) of Texas, and Sam Hagerty (Bianca) of Texas; great-grandchildren, Aviana Hagerty and Jack Hagerty of Texas; sister-in-law, Hilda Sheets of Georgia, brother-in-law, Dr. Edward Cranford of N.C., and many beloved nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Irving Wynn, Wilton Wynn, and Lowell Wynn, and sisters, Elouise (Wynn) Smith and Eileen (Wynn) Cranford.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Greeneville, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Pathfinder Youth Club of the Spartanburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1217 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
