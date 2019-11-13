|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Kenneth Ricky Horton, 66, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born February 3, 1953 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Joe L. Horton and Bessie Mae Kimbrell Horton. He was a self-employed truck driver with Mercer Transportation in Louisville, KY., was the original owner/operator of Hobo Hollar Farms for 12 years and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his daughter, Melanie McCutcheon (Andrew) of Boiling Springs; son, Richie Horton (Nicole) of Boiling Springs; step-son, Christopher Collins of Inman; brothers, Frank Horton (Bobbie) of Chesnee, Marvin Horton (Linda) of Boiling Springs; sisters, Nancy Bishop (Mike) of Chesnee, Rita Chapman of Boiling Springs; sister-in-law, Janice Horton of Chesnee; grandchildren, Devon Perry, Hannah Horton and Justin Sprouse.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Benny Horton, Ned Horton; and sisters, Mary Horton and Jo Ann Horton.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Mr. Josh Horton officiating.
The family is at the home, 118 Berry Road, Boiling Springs, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019