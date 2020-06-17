Kenneth Ronald Lipscomb, Sr.
GAFFNEY, SC- Kenneth Ronald Lipscomb, Sr., 79, formerly of 776 Ballenger Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Paula Kay Bostic Lipscomb and son of the late Ralph Lipscomb and Elizabeth Greene Lipscomb. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Wofford College, a member of the Cherokee County Fast Pitch Hall of Fame and was a retired construction supervisor. He loved his family and bird hunting and was a member of Goucher Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Ken Lipscomb (Lyla) of Snellville, GA; two daughters, Gina Holland (fiancé Dale Schmidt) of Gaffney and Ronda Lipscomb (Tim Cartee) of Boiling Springs, SC; a brother, Tommy Lipscomb (Jimmie) of Gaffney; a sister, Tallulah Lipscomb Goforth (Wayne) of Maysville, GA; seven grandchildren, Derrick Goodson (Jessica), Tabitha Lipscomb (Tommy), Erica Holland, D. J. Holland, Justin Holland, Derrick Bowman (Jennifer) and Brian Bowman; one great-grandchild, Paula Freyta; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Goucher Baptist Church with Reverend Jason Patterson and Reverend Dennis Spencer officiating. Interment will be in the Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence, 776 Ballenger Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Goucher Baptist Church
