SPARTANBURG, SC- Kenneth Wayne Messick, 56, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. Born August 13, 1963, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Ansel Randolph "Randy" Messick and Carolyn Marie Snyder Justice.
A 1982 graduate of Dorman High School, Mr. Messick became a U. S. Marine at Parris Island and served four years active duty (1983-1987) with the 2nd AAV BN 2nd Marine Division. In 1998 he joined the SC Army National Guard serving with B Battery 1-178th Field Artillery "Vikings." He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (2004-2005) and Operation Enduring Freedom (2010). He retired from service after a career total of 27 years 10 months and 3 days. He was also a member of VFW Post 9539 in Roebuck, SC, American Legion Post 200 Boiling Springs, SC, and a Master Mason of Spartan Lodge No. 70 AFM Spartanburg, SC.
He was employed by the U. S. Post Office in the VMF shop as a Vehicle Maintenance Technician. He loved his family, being "Grampy," serving his country with his Brothers/Sisters in Arms, NASCAR and chocolate!
Survivors include his wife, Nora Gilliam Messick; sons, Daniel Messick (Dana) and Jamie Messick (Summer), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, James Hammond, Gage Messick, and Luke Messick; brother, Dell Justice (Rachel) of Panama City, FL; sister, Tammy Kelsey (John) of Spartanburg, SC; father, James M. Justice (Hilda) of Spartanburg, SC; mother-in-law, Betty Gilliam who loved him like her own and they loved to pick at each other; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Monday, June 1, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385. A graveside services, with military honors, will follow at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Dell Justice and Chaplain Joseph Douglas.
Pallbearers will be the SC Army National Guard Honors Team. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Pender and Johnny Sian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC National Guard Foundation, PO Box 7606, Columbia, SC 29202; or Upstate Warrior Solution, PO Box 27232, Greenville, SC 29616.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2020.