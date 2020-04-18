Home

Kenneth Wayne Brewington


1957 - 2020
Kenneth Wayne Brewington Obituary
COWPENS- Kenneth Wayne Brewington, 62, husband of Terry George Brewington, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Kenneth was born on September 2, 1957 to the late Kenneth and Virginia Horton Brewington. He was known as a hardworking man.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, Kenneth is survived by two sons, Michael, Brandon; daughter, Barbara Santiago; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was predeceased by a son, Joey Wayne Brewington.
A private graveside service will be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
