Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wayne Carter Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Carter died peacefully at his home in Nokomis, Florida on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was first married to Debra Lynn Barbary for ten years issuing two sons from this marriage, David Dwain Carter and Colby Alexander Carter. Secondly, he was married to Alice Renee Prater. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Jerome Carter; mother, Bessie Lou Justice; and sister, Katherine Carter Dansby.
In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA of your choice.
Farley Funeral Home, Venice, FL, 941-488-2291
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -