Kenneth Wayne Carter died peacefully at his home in Nokomis, Florida on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was first married to Debra Lynn Barbary for ten years issuing two sons from this marriage, David Dwain Carter and Colby Alexander Carter. Secondly, he was married to Alice Renee Prater. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Jerome Carter; mother, Bessie Lou Justice; and sister, Katherine Carter Dansby.
In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA of your choice.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020