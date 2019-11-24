|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Kenneth Wayne Towery, 76, of Woodruff, SC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Pendleton Manor Memory Care in Greenville, SC. Ken was born December 4, 1942 to the late Grady Furman Towery and Gladys Coates Towery in Spartanburg County, SC.
Ken graduated from USC-Upstate after his tour of duty in the U. S. Army in Vietnam. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for 60 years.
He served as Scout Master of Troop 7, worked with the Youth, served on various church committees, and was a member of the Opportunity Sunday School Class.
Ken began his textile career at Spartan Mills, retiring as vice president of the Home Furnishing Division. He then was a partner in Mulberry Square before retiring as president of TNT Sales.
Survivors include his wife of 53 ½ years, Ann Lowe Towery; sons, Russell Coates Towery (Tena Tillotson) of Boiling Springs, SC, and David Scott Towery (Elizabeth) of Greenville, SC; brother, Gary Towery (Dottie) of Woodruff, SC; and known as "Papa Ken" to his grandchildren, Savanah Ella Towery Shelton and Cooper Lowe Towery, along with his beloved nieces and nephews and their dear children. Ken was also predeceased by a brother, Bobby Towery.
A Celebration of Life memorial service, with military rites by the U. S. Army Honors Team, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, November 25, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with The Rev. David B. Smith and The Rev. Dr. Tina Woody officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; PruittHealth Hospice, 301 Halton Road Suite B, Greenville, SC 29607; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers of Spartanburg, the loving angels of Pendleton Memory Care, including Retha and Angelica, as well as the loving staff of Pruitt Hospice for the care and compassion they all showed to "Sweet Man."
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019