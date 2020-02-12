|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Miss Keonni Jenean Aiken-Brewton, 13, of Spartanburg, SC, transitioned on Friday, February 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born October 18, 2006 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Tyrell Brewton of Kenosha, WI and Chauntee Jenean Aiken of Spartanburg, SC.
A special child of God who loved her family and friends, Keonni was a 7th grade honor student at McCracken Middle School. She was an amazing artist, who loved sketching, Anime, drawing, Manga and Chris Hemsworth. She was also an excellent cook who loved food. She was outspoken, smart and funny, with a smile that would light up the room. Keonni taught us about bravery, she weathered the storm and is now at peace with her Lord. We will see her again.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother and sisters, Kai J. Aiken and Kayden E. Aiken, both of the home, Savannah, Reagan, and Payton, all of Wisconsin; maternal grandmother, Arnette Jenean Aiken (Paul Brown) of Spartanburg, SC; maternal grandfather, Sean Graves of Fredericksburg, VA; paternal grandmother, Mellisa Coleman (Ricky) of Waukegan, IL; and a large number of aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be at 3:00–4:45 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 5:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Tony Macomson.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCracken Middle School, c/o Keonni Aiken-Brewton Scholarship Fund, 300 Webber Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, for a future scholarship established in her name.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 12, 2020