|
|
Kevin Antron Murphy, 36, peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2019. Mr. Murphy was the son the late Timothy and Sarah Murphy.
He was employed at Footaction and Jason's Deli.
Left to cherish fond and loving Memories are: his son, Ke'shaun Murphy; his sister, Kimberly Murphy; his uncles and aunts, Angela (Rev. Joseph) Jones of Roebuck, SC, Marguerite Edons of Richmond, VA, Clayton Cuff of Spartanburg, SC, Joe Cuff of Wellford, SC, Moses Murphy of Spartanburg, SC and Annie Lee Meadows-Cuff of Spartanburg, SC.
Kevin was preceded in death by: his parents and his grandparents, Claudia C. Cuff and Maurice and Ethel Murphy.
A Celebration of Life of Kevin Murphy will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at J. W. Woodard Funeral Home. Rev. Sharome Gentry will officiate. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
Condolences may be sent to the Murphy Family at:
www.jwwoodwardfuneralhome.com
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019