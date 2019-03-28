Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Visitation
Following Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Kevin Alan "Kevie" Greene


Kevin Alan "Kevie" Greene Obituary
INMAN- Kevin Alan "Kevie" Greene, 65, of Harvest Ridge Drive Inman, passed away Tuesday, March 26th, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 29th at Seawright Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 500 Taylor St. Suite 101 Columbia, SC 29201-3000.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
