Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestview Baptist Church Cemetery
3010 Chesney Hwy
Gaffney, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Crestview Baptist Church Cemetery
3010 Chesney Hwy
Gaffney, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Dean Bates


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Dean Bates Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Kevin Dean Bates, 55, of 1105 Green River Road, went home to be the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of John Bates, Sr. of Gaffney and the late Shirley Arrowood Bates.
He was employed by the National Park Service, loved his family and friends, and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, also surviving are two brothers, John Bates, Jr. (Kathy) of Canada and Rodney Bates of Gaffney; a sister, Kim Bates (Brian) of Baltimore, MD; three nephews, John, Eric and Clint and a niece, Shelley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a niece, Kristen.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Crestview Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rick Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: National Park Service, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC 20240.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -