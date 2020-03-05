Home

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map

Kevin Dwayne Dandy

Kevin Dwayne Dandy Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Kevin Dwayne Dandy, 42, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home. Born December 15, 1977, in Spartanburg, he was the son of Bobbie Jean Dandy of Spartanburg and the late Charlie Miller.
Kevin enjoyed Duke University basketball, Dallas Cowboy football, NASCAR racing, and fishing. He was employed with the J. F. Floyd Cemeteries for over 18 years and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Cassandra Sanders Dandy; children, Kevin Jayshawn Dandy, Te-Montai Lequan Dandy, and Kassidy Teairra Dandy; grandson, Kevin Jayshawn Dandy Jr.; siblings, Debra Dandy, Bobby Dandy, Anthony Dandy, Eric Foster, Keicha Foster, Regena Baker, and Shelvia Cannon; god-daughter, Shua-Tara Colén; niece, Ebony Dandy; aunts and uncles, Sandra Dewalt, Shirley Dandy, Belton Dandy, Terry Dandy, Dennis Dandy, and Tiffany Johnson; and many other loving cousins, extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his father; grandparents, Belton Dandy, Minnie Beaty and Albert Beaty; and aunt, Delia Dandy.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, 2256 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home of his mother, Bobbie Dandy.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
