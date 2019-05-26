|
LYMAN- Kevin James Haller, 44, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. A native of New York, he was the son of Grace Ann Haller and the Late Francis Haller and the husband of Samantha Dawn Gibson Haller. He was employed by Jankel Tactical Systems.
Survivors also include a step son, AJ Stewart and Justin and Jonathan McAbee; a step daughter, Grace Stewart and Nyssa Brown; a brother, Raymond Haller; two sisters, Patricia Sarcona and Terri Fulmer; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at Stribling Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be Friday at 6PM at NewSpring Church in Spartanburg.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2019