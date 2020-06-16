Kevin L. McSheffrey
CHESNEE, SC- Kevin Lewis McSheffrey, 59, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home.
Born February 1, 1961 in San Angelo, Texas he was a son of the late Lt Col. Guy Edward McSheffrey and Mary Estelle Owens McSheffrey. He was employed with Fastenal Company and of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are his fiancée, Wyanette Rice of the home; daughter, Amanda Singleton and husband Josh of Morganton, NC.; brothers and sisters, Patricia McSheffrey, Teresa McSheffrey, Michael McSheffrey, Peggy McSheffrey, Becky Chandler, Guy E. McSheffrey Jr., Kimberley McSheffrey, Mark McSheffrey; grandchildren, Laney Singleton, Ryan West, Samuel West, Sofia Singleton and Emerie McSheffrey.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Kevin Lewis McSheffrey Jr.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris Nadeau Mortuary with Reverend Ron Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in Fredrick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish Foundation of South Carolina, 225 South Pleasantburg Drive C17 Greenville, SC 29607.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
