|
|
GREER, SC- Kevin Lyn George, 35, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was the son of Kimberly George and the late Jerry George.
Survivors also include a daughter, Savannah Lyn George; four brothers, Chad, Brad, Joe and Randy; four sisters, Audie, Jenny, Sharon and Rhonda.
Memorial Service will be held at 5PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Waters officiating. The family will receive friends from 4PM until 5PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019