Kierre Ontae (Kiki) Tate
1988 - 2020
Kierre Ontae (Kiki) Tate transitioned July 30,2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Born May 8, 1988 to Apostle Kimberly Tate Brown and Willie A. Ogelsby in Spartanburg County. 2006 graduate of Dorman High School and Administrator of Oasis Church International.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday August 8,2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens SC. The body will lie in state twelve noon until the hour of service. Due to Covid-19 you must wear a Face Mask.
Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service in charge of the Arrangements.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Lying in State
12:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
AUG
8
Funeral service
Piney Grove Baptist Church
