Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Kim Ficklin Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Kim Michelle Paradis Ficklin, 56, of Chesnee, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mary Black Hospital, after a long illness. She was the youngest daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle Paradis of Duncan. She was a 1981 graduate of James F. Byrnes High School and worked many years in manufacturing before failing health.
Survivors include a son, David Kyle Ficklin of Spartanburg; two sisters, Jane (David) Haskell of Greer and Tina Paradis of Spartanburg; a niece, Amanda Haskell of Greer.
Memorial Services will be held at 3PM on Saturday, January 04, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
