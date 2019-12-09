Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Goucher Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Goucher Baptist Church
Kim Turner Obituary
PACOLET, SC- Kimberly Lynn Carraway Turner, 58 of 3908 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gastonia, NC, she was the wife of Randy Eugene Turner and the daughter of Carolyn Westmoreland Carraway of Greenville and the late William Rawleigh Carraway. She was a graduate of Chester High School, Spartanburg Methodist College and attended Wofford. She worked at several Investment Firms and retired from Smith-Barney. She had a great love for animals, music, family, friends and an avid Clemson Tiger fan. Mrs. Turner was of the Presbyterian faith and attended Goucher Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, also surviving is a son, Brandon Turner (Angela) of Greer; a brother, Todd Carraway of Greenville; a sister, Tina Estes of Chester; two grandsons, Harrison Turner and Miles Turner of Greer; a mother-in-law, Ruby Turner of Pacolet; a sister-in-law, Sandy Turney (Ricky) of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Goucher Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00PM at the church with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of her mother-in-law, Ruby Turner, 3922 Pacolet Highway.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 9, 2019
