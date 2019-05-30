|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Kimberly Ann Sitz, 57, wife of the late John Dean Sitz, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home.
Born August 22, 1961 in Missouri, she was a daughter of Barbara Grindstaff and the late Daniel Grindstaff. Kimberly adored children and was a teacher's assistant at Arcadia Elementary School.
In addition to her mother, Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Lauren Sullivan (Graham); her son, Bradley Sitz; grandson, John Sullivan; her brothers, Mark Grindstaff (Lee Ann) and Joseph Grindstaff (Jolinda); a sister, Brigette Stubits (Richard); sister in-law, Barb Spain; brother in-law, Ronald Sitz.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31st, 3:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arcadia Elementary School, 375 Spring Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019