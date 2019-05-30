Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Sitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Sitz


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly A. Sitz Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Kimberly Ann Sitz, 57, wife of the late John Dean Sitz, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home.
Born August 22, 1961 in Missouri, she was a daughter of Barbara Grindstaff and the late Daniel Grindstaff. Kimberly adored children and was a teacher's assistant at Arcadia Elementary School.
In addition to her mother, Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Lauren Sullivan (Graham); her son, Bradley Sitz; grandson, John Sullivan; her brothers, Mark Grindstaff (Lee Ann) and Joseph Grindstaff (Jolinda); a sister, Brigette Stubits (Richard); sister in-law, Barb Spain; brother in-law, Ronald Sitz.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31st, 3:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arcadia Elementary School, 375 Spring Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now