Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Kimberly (Ross) Cartee

Kimberly (Ross) Cartee Obituary
INMAN, SC– Kimberly Ross Cartee, 55, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Preston and Beverly Jean Ford. She is also survived by Elvin Edmonds, Jr. of the home.
Other survivors include two daughters, Roxanne Edmunds and Beverly Cartee (Jeremy Smith); and three grandchildren, Koyden, Kamden, and Kaisley Smith of Cowpens.
Mrs. Cartee was an avid pet lover, she loved to read and watch old movies.
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Bobo Funeral Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
