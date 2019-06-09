|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Kimberly Rogers Cox, 57, passed away on Friday June 7, 2019. Born January 17, 1962 in Greer, she was the daughter of the late J.D. Rogers and Brenda Clevenger Rogers and the wife of the late James Timothy Cox. She was a member of Peoples Baptist Church and was a former employee of SJWD and Solvay.
Survivors also include a son, James Kyle Cox and wife, Ashley; two daughters, April Dawn Collins and husband, Shane and Marie Wilson and husband, Brian; five grandchildren, Laura and Addie Mae Wilson, Regan and Taylor Collins and Carson Cox; a sister, Cindy Dean and husband Frank; two nephews, JT and Jacob Dean and a niece, Courtnet Dean. She was predeceased by a sister, Tracey Jaye Rogers.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Peoples Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Duncan Church of Christ cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Peoples Baptist Church 310 Victor Ave. Ext. Greer, SC 29651
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 9, 2019