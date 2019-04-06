|
Mrs. Kimberly Diane Blanton, age 56 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
Kimberly was born on March 3, 1963 in Spartanburg to Donald and Elaine Wyatt Johnson. She was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and had worked as a phlebotomist for most of her life.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Marty Blanton; one son, Colton Blanton; two daughters, Jessica Blanton and Halie Blanton; two sisters, Tina Upton and Donna Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at Buck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Schrimsher, Rev. Kenny McDowell, and Rev. Scott Miller to officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Mobile Meals, 419 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
At other times, friends may call at the home, 455 Riveroak Road, Inman, SC 29349.
