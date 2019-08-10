|
COWPENS, SC- Kimberly Clary Elder, 47, of 127 Dale Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home.
Born in Gaffney, she was the loving wife of Dr. Billy W. Elder and the daughter of Wallace Fay Clary and Linda Parker Clary. She was a 1990 graduate of Gaffney High School, received her Master's from USC
Spartanburg and was a graduate of Victory Bible Institute. She taught for 26 years in the Cherokee
County School System, enjoyed traveling, cooking, never met a stranger and had a great love for her family and her Lord. Mrs. Elder was a member of Silica Springs Baptist Church, where she was the pianist and was very active.
In addition to her husband and parents, also surviving is a son, Seth W. Elder of the home; a sister, Stephanie Clary Varner (Trevor) of Gaffney; mother-in-law, Maxine Elder of Gaffney; brother-in-law, Jason Elder of Gaffney; two nephews, Hunter and Connor Medley; and niece Clary Medley. Mrs. Elder was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Wayne Elder; paternal grandparents, Wallace L. Clary and Fay T. Clary; and maternal grandparents, Fay E. Parker, Sr. and Pearl P. Parker.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Silica Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Phil Kidd and Dr. Bob Finley officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: Silica Springs Baptist Church, "Children's Ministry", 2032 Pacolet Highway, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
