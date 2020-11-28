WOODRUFF- Kirk Douglas Lanford, 61, of 440 Harris Bridge Road went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Kirk was born February 12, 1959 in Spartanburg County to Joye Floyd Lanford of Woodruff and the late Francis Marion Lanford. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and his life is a testimony of that service. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church where he was a Bass Player for the Bellview Praise Band and also sang in the choir. Kirk had a beautiful voice and loved to use his talent to serve the Lord.

Kirk worked as a supervisor at Piedmont Bushings and Insulators for over 40 years. He loved fishing, singing and spending time with his family and friends. He pulled for the Carolina Gamecocks, win or lose.

Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Kimberly Christopher Lanford of the home; one daughter, Jensyn Lanford of Woodruff; four sons, Jared Lanford (Kayla) of Boiling Springs, Jacob Lanford of Woodruff, Jordan Lanford of Woodruff and Jayden Lanford of Woodruff; two sisters, Fran Burgess (Tommy) of Woodruff and Faye Hinson (Rob) of Woodruff; one brother, Kim Lanford (Peggy) of Woodruff; one grandson, Banx Lanford. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and was predeceased by two infant children. He was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mack and Patra Grant Floyd and his paternal grandparents, Algie and Loree Lanford Lanford and a brother, Keith Lanford.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodruff by Rev. Carey Caldwell. Interment will follow in Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodruff, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff.

The family will be at the residence.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

