Kirstin Wright

ROEBUCK, SC- Kirstin Nicole Wright, 23, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Riverdale, GA, she was the daughter of Cynthia Smith Wright and Christopher Joel Wright and Marissa Wright. She was a 2015 graduate of James F Byrnes High School and was an employee of Pinnacle Hospitality of Spartanburg. Kirstin loved life and lived it to the fullest with her high school sweetheart of eight years, MacKay Hulsey.
Survivors also include four brothers, William Wright, Chad Kimble, Lance Wright and Luke Wright; a sister, Hailey Kimble; and grandparents, Martha Ann Smith, Virgil Dennis Smith, Jr. and Sylvia Wright.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Stribling Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC