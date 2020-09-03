1/1
Korey Lee Isham
1992 - 2020
{ "" }
INMAN, SC- Deputy Korey Lee Isham, 28, of 159 Lassiter Hill Drive, Inman, SC, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home.
Born in Spartanburg, SC on July 3, 1992, he was the son of Pamela (Wyatt) Isham and Shannon Lee Isham of Inman.
Korey was a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department and was of the Baptist faith. Korey was a graduate of Landrum High School "Class of 2011" and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Ann Wyatt of Inman, paternal grandparents, Thomas and Debbie Terry of Spartanburg, and fiance', Savanna Houle of the home.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC.
A Celebration of his life service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Kenneth Apple with the Spartanburg County Sheriffs Office officiating.
Burial will be in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery, 520 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, SC 29349. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike McCrary, Austin Ballew, Hunter Green, Jon Adams, Deputy Jason McCraw and Lieutenant Josh Gillespie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, ATTN: Amos Durham/Benevolence Fund, 8045 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
SEP
5
Burial
Victory Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. My the Lord give you strength and peace.
Betty Skinner
Friend
September 2, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences For your loss I never met Korey, Savanna is my granddaughter.
Paloma Houle
September 2, 2020
Pam I am so sorry to hear this. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Loftis
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
Kory was a bright young man and I am glad that I had the pleasure of sharing in his life and he was so so loved by his grandmother Shirley Green and his Grandpa Johnny Green. I pray for the family and will always have fond memories of Easter when his grandma Shirley hunted eggs with him and at Christmas time when he was with us. May God comfort and bless you all. He had grown into a wonderful man and deputy. Thanks Kory for all the memories
Love Shirley Ward
Shirley Ward
Family
September 2, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I wish I could be there right now.
Stephen Zach Martin
Friend
September 2, 2020
Aunt cissy loves you Korey
Lisa Knighton
Family
