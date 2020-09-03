INMAN, SC- Deputy Korey Lee Isham, 28, of 159 Lassiter Hill Drive, Inman, SC, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home.

Born in Spartanburg, SC on July 3, 1992, he was the son of Pamela (Wyatt) Isham and Shannon Lee Isham of Inman.

Korey was a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department and was of the Baptist faith. Korey was a graduate of Landrum High School "Class of 2011" and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Ann Wyatt of Inman, paternal grandparents, Thomas and Debbie Terry of Spartanburg, and fiance', Savanna Houle of the home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC.

A Celebration of his life service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Kenneth Apple with the Spartanburg County Sheriffs Office officiating.

Burial will be in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery, 520 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, SC 29349. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike McCrary, Austin Ballew, Hunter Green, Jon Adams, Deputy Jason McCraw and Lieutenant Josh Gillespie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, ATTN: Amos Durham/Benevolence Fund, 8045 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory

Inman, SC





