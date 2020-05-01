|
|
Kurshay Raneisha Whiteside Jackson, 18, entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020. Kurshay was the daughter of Sophia Whiteside and Curtis Jackson.
She was employed with QT on Reidville Road.
Kurshay was a senior at Spartanburg High School.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her siblings, Jaylan, Ju Anthony and Jophia Whiteside; her grandparents, Rachel Gentry, William Butler, Beatrice Jackson and Marshall C. Miller; and a host of extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her great-grandparents, Mary and Joseph Whiteside; and her uncle, Dock L. Gentry.
Baby Dallas Kamiya Lashay Jackson entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020.
Baby Dallas was a sweet, bright and happy baby. She had a beautiful smile that would light up any room.
In addition to her maternal family, survivors include: her father, Fredrick Lee Smith Jackson; her paternal grandparents, Fredrick N. Jackson and Natasha N. Jackson; her great-grandparents, Lillie Smith, Gloria Henderson, David Henderson, Fred Foster and Sonya Foster; and a host of uncles, aunts and extended family members.
A Celebration of the Life of Kurshay Raneisha Whiteside Jackson and Baby Dallas Kamiya Lashay Jackson will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1580 John Dodd Rd., Wellford, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2020