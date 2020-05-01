Home

POWERED BY

Services
WOODWARD FUNERAL HOME
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
864-582-6751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
1580 John Dodd Rd.
Wellford, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurshay Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurshay and Baby Dallas Lashay (Whiteside) Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kurshay Raneisha Whiteside Jackson, 18, entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020. Kurshay was the daughter of Sophia Whiteside and Curtis Jackson.
She was employed with QT on Reidville Road.
Kurshay was a senior at Spartanburg High School.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her siblings, Jaylan, Ju Anthony and Jophia Whiteside; her grandparents, Rachel Gentry, William Butler, Beatrice Jackson and Marshall C. Miller; and a host of extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her great-grandparents, Mary and Joseph Whiteside; and her uncle, Dock L. Gentry.
Baby Dallas Kamiya Lashay Jackson entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020.
Baby Dallas was a sweet, bright and happy baby. She had a beautiful smile that would light up any room.
In addition to her maternal family, survivors include: her father, Fredrick Lee Smith Jackson; her paternal grandparents, Fredrick N. Jackson and Natasha N. Jackson; her great-grandparents, Lillie Smith, Gloria Henderson, David Henderson, Fred Foster and Sonya Foster; and a host of uncles, aunts and extended family members.
A Celebration of the Life of Kurshay Raneisha Whiteside Jackson and Baby Dallas Kamiya Lashay Jackson will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1580 John Dodd Rd., Wellford, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurshay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -