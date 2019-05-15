|
MILL SPRING, NC- Born August 11, 1941 in Kingsport, TN, to the late Kenneth Rudolf Kiesau and Agnes Adelia Shelton Kiesau, Dr. Kyle Frank Kiesau peacefully ended his life's journey on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1959 and matriculated at the Virginia Military Institute that same year. He formed many lifelong friendships at VMI before graduation in 1963. After graduation, he attended the Medical College of Virginia, graduating with honors as a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Society.
He followed in his father's footsteps as a physician, serving his internship and residency at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. After residency, he served in the U.S. Army as a medical officer at Fort Benning, GA for two years, achieving the rank of Major. In 1973, he entered private practice as an OB/GYN in
Spartanburg, SC, where he practiced medicine for over 40 years. He was a member of the South Carolina OB/GYN Society, the South Atlantic Association of OB/GYN and the South Carolina Medical Society. The medical profession was a perfect match for Kyle's talents. Deeply compassionate for others, with a sharp mind and quick wit, he thrived as a doctor.
An avid fisherman, hunter and gardener, he demonstrated great wisdom about the natural world. He loved his family and his church, the Episcopal Church of the Advent. His faith was strong, and he said that he would have joined the clergy if he hadn't loved being a doctor so much. While he possessed many talents, his true passion was helping other people.
Dr. Kiesau is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Roberts, her husband Webb, and their children, Chloe and Penelope. He is also survived by his daughter- in-law, Star Kiesau; his grandchildren, Augusta Harris and her husband Tyler Harris, and Lyle Kiesau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Kiesau; son, Christian Kiesau; and wife, Ann Kiesau.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 141 Advent St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. J. Edward Morris. Visitation will follow the service in the Parish and Community Life Center. Entombment will be in the Cloister Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or a Humane Society of one's choice.
