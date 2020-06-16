INMAN, SC- Kyle Matthew Rollins, 55, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, after a long illness with crohn's disease. Kyle was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on December 21, 1964, a son of the late Fred Samuel Rollins and Thelma Louise Kyle Rollins. Kyle was a 1983 graduate of Chapman High School, a graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, and a life- long member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.Kyle is survived by a sister, Kelley Smith and her husband, Charles, of Lyman, South Carolina; two brothers, Mark Rollins and his wife, Mary Lee, of Inman, South Carolina; Kane Rollins, of Inman, South Carolina. Kyle is also survived by two nephews, Jeffrey Mosley and his wife Jennifer, of Union Mills, North Carolina; Brooks Richardson and his wife, Paige, of Lyman, South Carolina; four nieces, Michal Dozier of Australia; Jo Anna Rollins of Asheville, North Carolina; Molly Owens and her husband, Michael, of Inman, South Carolina; Kayce Richardson of Lyman, South Carolina; and his long time best friend, Andrea Griffin.In addition to his parents, Mr. Rollins was predeceased by a sister, Cathy R. Davis.Funeral Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate UMC, 690 Park Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349, or to Holston Creek Baptist Church, Bethlehem Walk Fund, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory