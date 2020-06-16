Kyle M. Rollins
1964 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Kyle Matthew Rollins, 55, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, after a long illness with crohn's disease. Kyle was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on December 21, 1964, a son of the late Fred Samuel Rollins and Thelma Louise Kyle Rollins. Kyle was a 1983 graduate of Chapman High School, a graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, and a life- long member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Kyle is survived by a sister, Kelley Smith and her husband, Charles, of Lyman, South Carolina; two brothers, Mark Rollins and his wife, Mary Lee, of Inman, South Carolina; Kane Rollins, of Inman, South Carolina. Kyle is also survived by two nephews, Jeffrey Mosley and his wife Jennifer, of Union Mills, North Carolina; Brooks Richardson and his wife, Paige, of Lyman, South Carolina; four nieces, Michal Dozier of Australia; Jo Anna Rollins of Asheville, North Carolina; Molly Owens and her husband, Michael, of Inman, South Carolina; Kayce Richardson of Lyman, South Carolina; and his long time best friend, Andrea Griffin.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rollins was predeceased by a sister, Cathy R. Davis.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate UMC, 690 Park Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349, or to Holston Creek Baptist Church, Bethlehem Walk Fund, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Mark and Family, We are so sorry to learn of your brothers passing! Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers! Much love❤✝
Carol & Sherry Emory
Friend
June 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the entire Rollins family! Prayers for you during this difficult time!
David and Joyce White
Teacher
June 15, 2020
To Mark & Mary Lee, So sorry to hear about Kyle. We will be praying for everyone.
Norman & Frances Belcher
Family Friend
