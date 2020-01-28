|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lillian Agnes Franklin Cooper, 96, of 1067 Mayfair Street, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Agnes was born in Hilton Village, Virginia on March 10, 1923, a daughter of the late Albert Franklin and Addie Hawkins Franklin. She was the widow of William Robert Cooper. Mrs. Cooper was a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, a retired employee of S & S Manufacturing and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Polk County, North Carolina. Mrs. Cooper is survived by two daughters, Lucy Christopher and her husband, Ben, of Campobello. South Carolina; Anita Cooper, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; four sons Ricky Cooper, of Inman, South Carolina; David Cooper and his wife, Anne, of Holly Springs, South Carolina; Gary Cooper and his wife, Heidi, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Bill Cooper, of Green Creek, North Carolina. She is also survived by a brother, Clyde Franklin and his wife, Doris, of New Prospect, South Carolina: thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and spouse, Mrs. Cooper was predeceased by three daughters, Robbie Cooper, Marie Trail, Norma Jean Kimbrell and by five siblings.
Graveside Services will be held, today, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:00 PM in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Dr. Tim Clark. Visitation will follow the service at the gravesite.
Memorials may be made to, Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, South Carolina 29316. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 28, 2020