Lamar DeWitt Gaston Jr.
WOODRUFF- Lamar DeWitt Gaston, Jr., 85, passed away November 27, 2020 at his home.
Born in Meridian, Mississippi, son of the late Lamar DeWitt Gaston, Sr. and Benita Boozer Gaston, he was a retired employee of SJWD Water District and a member of Burnsview Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Abbie Agatha Shytles Gaston of the home; one daughter, Laura Benita Gaston of Atlanta, Georgia; and one grandson, Noah Maier Evans.
He was also predeceased by one brother, Robert Gaston and one sister, Gloria Gaston Van Cara.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Tim Huckaby.
The family will greet friends after the graveside service Monday, keeping in mind social distancing guidelines.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Burnsview Baptist Church, 9690 Reidville Rd., Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
