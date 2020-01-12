Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Westview Baptist Church,
Sanford, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Westview Baptist Church
Sanford, SC
View Map
Lamar Garrett Obituary
DEBARY, FLORIDA– Lamar Garrett, 85 of DeBary, Florida, passed away on January 11, 2020 peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side. Lamar was born in Anderson, SC. Lamar graduated from Fairforest High School and began his career working for Southern Railroad. He successfully built two businesses, Superior Aircraft Refinishing and Garrett Green Houses.
Lamar is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Betty Garrett (Alexander); his daughter Linda Garrett Pegan and her husband Jim, his son Dennis Garrett and his wife Karen, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Wolfe and Nell Roberts.
Lamar was predeceased by two brothers, Billy Garrett and Ray Garrett and two sisters, Doris Chandler and Willie Mae Shafer.
Lamar's passion was people and his gift of building relationships was a key element in his ability to tell others about Jesus Christ. There were many lives touched and influenced by the way he lived his life and served others. Lamar enjoyed fishing, home projects, serving in his church and his grand and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Westview Baptist Church, Sanford, Florida. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm Monday at the church.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
