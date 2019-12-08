|
|
INMAN, SC- Lane McMillin Vaughan "Pepper", 41, of Inman, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born July 3, 1978, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of David Lane Vaughan and Donna McMillin Vaughan of Inman, SC.
Lane was a history enthusiast who loved to build guns and participated in many Civil War reenactments. He also enjoyed cooking, fishing, hiking, bicycling, and anything outdoors – except hunting. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps Security Forces in Bahrain, Okinawa, and Twentynine Palms, CA and was very proud of his military service as a highly decorated Marine.
Following his Marine Corps service, Lane joined the U. S. Army and was assigned to the 101 st Airborne Air Assault Division in Ft. Campbell, KY. He received paratrooper training and Jump Wings in Ft. Benning, GA and was selected for Special Forces Training at Ft. Bragg, NC.
In addition to his parents, survivors include the light of his life, his daughter, Adalyn McMillin Vaughan; brother, Robert Ashley Vaughan (Courtney); nieces, Elli Vaughan and Clancy Vaughan; nephew, Macklin Vaughan; uncle, Phillip McMillin; and his beagle, Mollie. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Helen Vaughan Waddell and Albert C. Vaughan; maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Milton McMillin; and step-grandfather, Robert M. Waddell.
A memorial service honoring his life, with military rites by American Legion Post #200, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, December 9, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. Matthew Bishop and Mrs. Courtney Vaughan. Visitation will follow
at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Special thanks to the staff of the Asheville VA Medical Center for their care and compassion.
