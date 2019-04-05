|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Langdon Gurley "Lank" Lancaster, 81, loving husband of 39 years to Rita Martin Lancaster of Cooley Springs School Road passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born September 27, 1937 in Enoree, he was a son of the late Boyd Lancaster and Leatha Crowe Lancaster. He proudly served our Country in the U.S. Airforce and was a member of Fingerville First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Michelle Lancaster Gagan (Lou) of Chester, Kerry Lancaster Chapman (Bryan) of Boiling Springs; sons, William Carl Lancaster (Jennifer) of Chester, Rodney Bishop (Brandi) of Inman; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one sister and five brothers.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Reverend Andy Case officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019