|
|
GREER- Lannie Mae Cooper, 87, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Pelham Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Mary Prince Cooper and Fred Ervin Cooper, Sr.
Survivors include a number of cousins including, Marshall Clement and Hugh Jackson, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Billie Roberts; and three brothers, Fred Cooper, Jr., Caswell Cooper and Bob Cooper.
Private services will be held at Woods Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Quality Care In Home Care.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020