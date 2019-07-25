|
CAMPOBELLO- Lanny Wade Moore, of Campobello, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 70.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was born June 25, 1949, he was the son of the late Billy Poole "Bill" Moore and Pansy "Pat" Brown Moore. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School in 1967 and Wofford College in 1971. He was a long time agent with Allstate and delighted in his work and staff. He was a lover of dogs, especially Boston Terriers in honor of his beloved alma mater. You could often find him on a golf course, and he adored his club, Links O'Tryon, and the time spent with is golfing buddies. His friends will remember his infectious laugh and outgoing personality. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Bearden, her husband Jason, and their children Holman and Henry all of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and his sister, Lori Moore Knutson and her husband Bud of Pauline.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff with Rev. Dr. Alan Kinsey officiating.
The family will greet visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. prior to the service.
A private interment will be held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Spartanburg High School Class of 67 Scholarship Fund through The Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, S.C. 29302 and please include Fund 2042 on your check or online contribution.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019