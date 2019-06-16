Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Larry Andrew Lawter


Larry Andrew Lawter Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Larry Andrew Lawter, 73, of Spartanburg, husband of Deborah Lindsey Lawter, passed away Friday evening, June 14th at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born on June 4, 1946, in Spartanburg to Andrew and Dorothy Wolfe Lawter. He was a Mill Repairman employed by Mayfair Mills for 30 years, and was a member of Carolina Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Deborah of Spartanburg, daughters, Tammy (Randy) Grigg of Inman, Wendy Miller (Scott Rhymer) of Boiling Springs, Sherry (Paul) Bradey of Boiling Springs, Amanda Faulkner of Macon, GA, Kathy (Manny) Hayes of Spartanburg, sons, Sonny (Nikki) Fowler of Louisiana, Bill Culver of Inman, brother, Mike (Monica) Lawter of Mexico. 12 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:45 pm, Tuesday in the chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Mark Williamson officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 16, 2019
