Larry Antione Hallums
Larry Antione Hallums, 46, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on, October 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Philadelphia, PA., Mr. Hallums was the husband to Mrs. Sirida Hallums son of the late Larry J. Wallington and Dorean Hallums.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters; Amber Hallums of New Jersey, Milan Hallums and Kaia Christopher of PA.; three sons Zaire Harris, Lafeca White and Elijah Hall of PA.; two sisters, Charmaine Meachem and Julia Ambrose of PA.; one brother, Wayne Ambrose of PA.; two grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
www.CallahamHicks.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
