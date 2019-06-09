|
LANDRUM- Larry Ayers, 78, of Landrum passed away on June 8, 2019. He was the son of
the late Hiram and Inez Jackson Ayers and husband of Joyce Godfrey Ayers.
Larry loved spending time with his family and loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two sons Andy Ayers (Sandy) and Adam Ayers (Kelly); three grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren and Alison Ayers; a step son Carl Center; a step daughter, Pamela Burrell; 3 step grandsons Dillon, Devin and Kirt; a step granddaughter, Rebecca; and a special great
granddaughter Skarlett.
Larry was predeceased by his first wife, Gloria Hendrickson Ayers.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P. O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043 or the Foothills Humane Society, 989 Little Mountain Road, Columbus, NC 28722.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 9, 2019