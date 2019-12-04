Home

The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Lyman First Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
in the Social Hall of the church
Larry Bruce Arms

Larry Bruce Arms
LYMAN- Larry Bruce Arms, 68, passed away December 2, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of Dorothy Center Arms of Lyman and the late Gentry Arms, he was a retired shift coordinator for Mitsubishi Polyester Films, Greer, a member of Lyman First Baptist Church and was a veteran of the SC Army Reserves. Larry was a Hall of Fame Athlete at James F. Byrnes High School and an avid golfer.
Surviving also are his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Mullinax Arms of the home; one son, Matthew Arms (Tiffany) of Inman; one brother, Steve Arms of Lyman; and three grandchildren, Anna Grace, Reagan and Kolten Arms.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Lyman First Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Bill Morris and Rev. Jim Carey. Burial will be private.
Honorary escort will be the Men's Wednesday Bible Study Group and the Men's Ministry Team of Lyman First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held Thursday after the service in the Social Hall of the church.
Memorials may be made to Lyman First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365 or to the Block B Alumni Circle, c/o Bill Dobbins, P.O. Box 11, Arcadia, SC 29230.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
