SPARTANBURG, SC- Dr. Larry Butler White, 78, husband of Myrna Sease White, died Monday, February 3, 2020.
Born February 10, 1941 in Saluda, SC, Larry was the son of the late Luke Smith White, III and Geraldine Butler White. He was a graduate of Clemson College, class of 1963, and The Medical University of South Carolina, class of 1967. Larry completed a one year internship and four year residency in OBGYN at MUSC. He served in the US Army Medical Corps in Fort Jackson before relocating to Spartanburg in 1975. Dr. White was Chief of Staff at Mary Black Hospital, Chief of Staff of the OBGYN department, a board member of Mary Black Hospital, and selected in 2014 at Physician of the Year for Spartanburg County. He was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his sons, Luke Smith White, IV, and his wife, Kathryn, of Greenwood, SC and Thomas Scott White and his wife, Ivy, of Greer, SC; his grandchildren, Caleb, Zach, David, and Addie; and three sisters, Sandra W. Ray of Greenville, SC, Cindy W. Garrison of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Marsha W. Goff of Salem, SC.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7th, 1:00PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Mike Shackelford.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Life Center.
A private inurnment will be held in the church columbarium.
In remembrance of Dr. White, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 5, 2020